Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Wells Fargo & Company’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.23. The consensus estimate for Wells Fargo & Company’s current full-year earnings is $4.66 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.60 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $42.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $48.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

