Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb cut its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,853 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Shell were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 8.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL opened at $60.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $62.75.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.48. Shell had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $89.02 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHEL. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,525.14.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

