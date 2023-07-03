Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 6.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,760 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOP stock opened at $64.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $67.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.78 and a beta of 2.03.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHOP. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Shopify from $44.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Shopify from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group upgraded Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Shopify from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

