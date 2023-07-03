Short Interest in Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Declines By 29.8%

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the May 31st total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 221.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$62.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$66.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Ag Growth International Price Performance

AGGZF stock opened at $37.97 on Monday. Ag Growth International has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $45.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.67.

Ag Growth International Increases Dividend

Ag Growth International Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1138 dividend. This is an increase from Ag Growth International’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.61%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

