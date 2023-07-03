Short Interest in Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Drops By 41.9%

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,800 shares, a drop of 41.9% from the May 31st total of 195,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVGR shares. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Avinger in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avinger in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Avinger in the first quarter worth $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Avinger during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in Avinger by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGR opened at $0.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average is $0.90. Avinger has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $1.95.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.22). Avinger had a negative return on equity of 530.21% and a negative net margin of 207.02%. The company had revenue of $1.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Research analysts expect that Avinger will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

