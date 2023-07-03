Short Interest in Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Declines By 45.3%

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,400 shares, a decrease of 45.3% from the May 31st total of 183,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Backblaze Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of BLZE stock opened at $4.33 on Monday. Backblaze has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $8.20. The company has a market cap of $148.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.23.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.25 million. Backblaze had a negative net margin of 63.19% and a negative return on equity of 72.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Backblaze will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Backblaze

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Backblaze news, CEO Gleb Budman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $58,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,452.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 99,943 shares of company stock valued at $429,470 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLZE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Backblaze by 275.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Backblaze in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Backblaze in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Backblaze by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLZE. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Backblaze from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Backblaze in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.70.

Backblaze Company Profile

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

