Short Interest in BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS) Rises By 60.0%

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the May 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in BioPlus Acquisition by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioPlus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,280,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in BioPlus Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $8,152,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioPlus Acquisition by 3,677.8% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 783,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,182,000 after buying an additional 762,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in BioPlus Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $7,410,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BIOS opened at $10.65 on Monday. BioPlus Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $11.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average of $10.42.

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences industry. BioPlus Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

