Short Interest in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Rises By 58.4%

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, an increase of 58.4% from the May 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLIN opened at $1.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 million, a P/E ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 2.25. Bridgeline Digital has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.05.

Get Bridgeline Digital alerts:

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. Equities research analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,341 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 25.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.