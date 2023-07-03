Short Interest in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Rises By 58.4%

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, an increase of 58.4% from the May 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance
NASDAQ BLIN opened at $1.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 million, a P/E ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 2.25. Bridgeline Digital has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.05.
Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. Equities research analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,341 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 25.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bridgeline Digital Company Profile
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.
