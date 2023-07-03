Short Interest in ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Declines By 37.2%

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 37.2% from the May 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup raised ENN Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.
ENN Energy Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of XNGSY opened at $50.13 on Monday. ENN Energy has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $68.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.97.
ENN Energy Increases Dividend
About ENN Energy
ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business.
