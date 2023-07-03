Short Interest in VERSES AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRSSF) Grows By 82.2%

VERSES AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRSSF – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 632,700 shares, an increase of 82.2% from the May 31st total of 347,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,372,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
VERSES AI Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:VRSSF opened at 1.66 on Monday. VERSES AI has a 52-week low of 0.39 and a 52-week high of 2.78.
About VERSES AI
