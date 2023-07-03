Short Interest in VERSES AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRSSF) Grows By 82.2%

VERSES AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRSSF – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 632,700 shares, an increase of 82.2% from the May 31st total of 347,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,372,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

VERSES AI Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VRSSF opened at 1.66 on Monday. VERSES AI has a 52-week low of 0.39 and a 52-week high of 2.78.

About VERSES AI

VERSES AI Inc, a cognitive computing company, develops network operating system for enabling distributed intelligence. It develops KOSM, a network operating system for enabling distributed intelligence; Wayfinder, an AI assisted order picking solution; and GIA, an intelligent assistant for everyone. The company was formerly known as Verses Technologies Inc and changed its name to VERSES AI Inc in March 2023.

