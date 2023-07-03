Short Interest in Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Grows By 50.3%

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,300 shares, a growth of 50.3% from the May 31st total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 401,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Volkswagen Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:VWAPY opened at 13.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 13.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is 13.47. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of 11.65 and a fifty-two week high of 15.60.

Volkswagen Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.644 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.44%.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts.

