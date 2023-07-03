Short Interest in Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF) Drops By 41.5%

Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decrease of 41.5% from the May 31st total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Vontobel Price Performance

OTCMKTS:VONHF opened at C$59.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$59.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$64.24. Vontobel has a 12 month low of C$53.83 and a 12 month high of C$82.40.

Get Vontobel alerts:

About Vontobel

(Free Report)

Read More

Vontobel Holding AG engages in the provision of various financial services to private and institutional clients in Switzerland, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, North America, Liechtenstein, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and Japan. The company operates through Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Digital Investing segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Vontobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.