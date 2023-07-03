Short Interest in VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF) Rises By 36.8%

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,000 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the May 31st total of 127,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 395,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Trading Up 11.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:VSBGF opened at $0.08 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.11. VSBLTY Groupe Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.30.

Get VSBLTY Groupe Technologies alerts:

About VSBLTY Groupe Technologies

(Free Report)

Read More

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp., a retail technology and marketing company, operates as a software provider of security and retail analytics technology solutions. The company's software modules include DataCaptor, a software module that leverages camera and sensor technology with artificial intelligence to provide real time analytics and audience measurement; VisionCaptor, a content management system; and VSBLTY Vector, a software module that interfaces with a local or remote database to detect persons or objects of interest within a camera's field of view.

Receive News & Ratings for VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSBLTY Groupe Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.