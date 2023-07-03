Short Interest in Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Expands By 51.3%

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 51.3% from the May 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wal-Mart de México Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of WMMVY opened at $39.41 on Monday. Wal-Mart de México has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.94 and a 200-day moving average of $39.05.

Wal-Mart de México Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.354 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Wal-Mart de México’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.58%.

About Wal-Mart de México

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates 2,198 Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, 294 Walmart hypermarkets, 14 Superama supermarkets, 85 Walmart Express supermarkets, and 165 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

