Short Interest in William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Grows By 44.5%

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, an increase of 44.5% from the May 31st total of 38,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On William Penn Bancorporation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 12,592 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth $434,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 399,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after buying an additional 40,872 shares during the last quarter. 25.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get William Penn Bancorporation alerts:

William Penn Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of WMPN opened at $10.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. William Penn Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $12.52. The company has a market cap of $130.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60 and a beta of -0.05.

William Penn Bancorporation Announces Dividend

William Penn Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WMPN Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 million. William Penn Bancorporation had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 1.90%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. William Penn Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

William Penn Bancorporation Company Profile

(Free Report)

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and checking, money market, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for William Penn Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Penn Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.