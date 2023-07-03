Short Interest in Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) Declines By 33.9%

Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,012,300 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the May 31st total of 4,555,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Yamada Price Performance

Shares of YMDAF stock opened at $2.92 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.40. Yamada has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $3.65.

About Yamada

Yamada Holdings Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer electronics retailing activities. Its Consumer Electronics segment operates a network of consumer electronics stores that sell home appliances, home interiors, and living and furniture products, as well as engages in the specialty retailing of private label apparel products.

