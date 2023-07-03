Short Interest in ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX) Drops By 26.4%

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,000 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the May 31st total of 413,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZeroFox

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZFOX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ZeroFox in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ZeroFox in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZeroFox in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZeroFox in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ZeroFox in the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZFOX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on ZeroFox from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ZeroFox from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on ZeroFox in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

ZeroFox Trading Down 2.9 %

ZFOX opened at $1.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $2.38. ZeroFox has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $15.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $45.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that ZeroFox will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ZeroFox

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software-as-a-service-based external cybersecurity solutions that focuses on exposing, disrupting, and responding to threats outside the traditional corporate perimeter. The company offers ZeroFox Protection provides real-time asset and vulnerability awareness of external-facing internet accessible digital footprint and enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to continuously protect external assets; ZeroFox Intelligence provides threat intelligence solutions that enable customers to directly search across company's data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, and vulnerabilities; ZeroFox Disruption leverages company's platform to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet; and ZeroFox Response enables organizations to provide the required 24×7 level of support necessary to quickly respond to cyber incidents including external attacks, data loss or exfiltration, ransomware, and potential breaches.

