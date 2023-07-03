Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Siebert Financial from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

Siebert Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIEB opened at $2.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.94. Siebert Financial has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $3.05. The stock has a market cap of $80.62 million, a P/E ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial ( NASDAQ:SIEB Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 4.14%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Siebert Financial stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Siebert Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Siebert Financial Company Profile

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

