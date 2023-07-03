SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Stock Performance

Shares of SIF opened at $2.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.79. SIFCO Industries has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SIFCO Industries stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) by 53.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,674 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned about 0.65% of SIFCO Industries worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SIFCO Industries

SIFCO Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of forgings and machined components for the aerospace and energy markets. Its products include OEM and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines, steam turbine blades, structural airframe components, aircraft landing gear components, aircraft wheels and brakes, critical rotating components for helicopters, and commercial or industrial products.

