Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Short Interest Update

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 58.5% from the May 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Silver Viper Minerals Stock Up 3.3 %

OTCMKTS:VIPRF opened at $0.11 on Monday. Silver Viper Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11.

About Silver Viper Minerals

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns interest in the La Virginia gold-silver project that comprises six mineral concessions covering an area of 35,598 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

