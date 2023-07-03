Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SBGI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sinclair from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Sinclair from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.17.

Get Sinclair alerts:

Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of SBGI stock opened at $13.82 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.80. The stock has a market cap of $871.21 million, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.43. Sinclair has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Sinclair Dividend Announcement

Sinclair ( NASDAQ:SBGI Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $3.30. Sinclair had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $773.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.73 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sinclair will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.93%.

Institutional Trading of Sinclair

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Sinclair by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,339,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,313,000 after buying an additional 501,967 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,945,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,548,000 after purchasing an additional 38,631 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,905,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,859,000 after purchasing an additional 501,467 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 1,068.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,082,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA boosted its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,348,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,137,000 after purchasing an additional 293,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.