Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on SBGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Sinclair from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sinclair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sinclair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.17.
Sinclair Trading Down 1.6 %
NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $13.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $871.21 million, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. Sinclair has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $25.79.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sinclair
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Sinclair by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Sinclair by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Sinclair by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Sinclair by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Sinclair by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. 51.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Sinclair
Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sinclair
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.