Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SBGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Sinclair from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sinclair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sinclair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Get Sinclair alerts:

Sinclair Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $13.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $871.21 million, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. Sinclair has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $25.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sinclair

Sinclair ( NASDAQ:SBGI Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $3.30. The business had revenue of $773.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.73 million. Sinclair had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 39.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sinclair will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Sinclair by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Sinclair by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Sinclair by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Sinclair by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Sinclair by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. 51.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sinclair

(Free Report)

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.