Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sony Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:SONY opened at $90.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.01. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $100.94. The company has a market capitalization of $111.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.22. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $23.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.99 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

