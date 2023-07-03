Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SOHO. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Sotherly Hotels from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet lowered Sotherly Hotels from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.
Sotherly Hotels Trading Up 2.7 %
SOHO opened at $1.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. Sotherly Hotels has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $3.11. The firm has a market cap of $36.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.70.
About Sotherly Hotels
Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.
