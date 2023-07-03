Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SOHO. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Sotherly Hotels from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet lowered Sotherly Hotels from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Sotherly Hotels Trading Up 2.7 %

SOHO opened at $1.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. Sotherly Hotels has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $3.11. The firm has a market cap of $36.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.70.

Institutional Trading of Sotherly Hotels

About Sotherly Hotels

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gator Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sotherly Hotels by 151.9% during the 4th quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 810,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 488,577 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Sotherly Hotels by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,168,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 60,600 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in Sotherly Hotels by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 507,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 114,550 shares during the period. Seneca House Advisors lifted its position in Sotherly Hotels by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 43,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

