SoundThinking, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:SSTI)

SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for SoundThinking in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Ruykhaver expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for SoundThinking’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital downgraded SoundThinking from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on SoundThinking from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on SoundThinking from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Craig Hallum downgraded SoundThinking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on SoundThinking from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SoundThinking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $21.86 on Monday. SoundThinking has a 12-month low of $21.04 and a 12-month high of $39.46. The company has a market capitalization of $267.57 million, a PE ratio of 66.24, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.28.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. SoundThinking had a negative return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $20.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SoundThinking by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after buying an additional 8,186 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 188.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V acquired a new position in shares of SoundThinking in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 155,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 29,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundThinking in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

