S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 113.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 76.4% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.00.

S&P Global Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $400.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $129.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.11. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $405.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.73.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 42.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.69, for a total value of $78,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,146.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $780,651.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,759.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.69, for a total transaction of $78,138.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,146.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,641 shares of company stock worth $6,026,305 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.