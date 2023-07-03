Spinnaker Trust Decreases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Spinnaker Trust reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,622 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,478 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.8% of Spinnaker Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Apple were worth $36,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. MKT Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 25,238 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,299,192.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,363,335.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at $29,299,192.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,105 shares of company stock valued at $25,234,985 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apple Trading Up 2.3 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.52.

AAPL opened at $193.97 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $194.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.18 and a 200-day moving average of $158.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. Apple’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

