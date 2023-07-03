Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Stanley Black & Decker in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 28th. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Stanley Black & Decker’s current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.93 EPS.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.32. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SWK has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

SWK opened at $93.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $70.24 and a 52-week high of $118.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.72. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 271.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,554,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523,022 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 113,894.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800,671 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,661 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth about $78,260,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,785,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $949,648,000 after acquiring an additional 874,617 shares during the period. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.59%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

