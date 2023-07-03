Startek (NYSE:SRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Startek in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Startek Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:SRT opened at $2.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average of $3.56. Startek has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $4.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.73 million, a P/E ratio of -73.00 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Trading of Startek

Startek ( NYSE:SRT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $92.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.23 million. Startek had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%. On average, research analysts predict that Startek will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Startek by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 11,734 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Startek by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 535,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Startek by 359.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 102,091 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Startek in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Startek in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. 13.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Startek Company Profile

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

