Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.25.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $19.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.59. Starwood Property Trust has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $24.43.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Starwood Property Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.90%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STWD. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 84.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

