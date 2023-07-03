State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,327 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on UTHR. StockNews.com lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus lowered their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $285.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.67.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.26, for a total value of $1,810,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $29,413.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.26, for a total transaction of $1,810,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $29,413.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.77, for a total transaction of $1,366,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,336,154.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 124,374 shares of company stock worth $28,123,879 over the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $220.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.94. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $201.65 and a 52 week high of $283.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 9.52, a current ratio of 9.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.60. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

