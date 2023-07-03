Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.6% of Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,885.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,194,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,593,957,000 after acquiring an additional 400,930,216 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,857.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,589,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,055,286,000 after acquiring an additional 345,962,033 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,770.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 203,484,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,639,414,000 after acquiring an additional 192,607,045 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,851.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,897,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,931,733,000 after acquiring an additional 186,809,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after acquiring an additional 129,835,437 shares during the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,397,526. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 816,599 shares of company stock valued at $24,142,177 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $120.97 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $129.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOG. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.