StockNews.com Begins Coverage on 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of 51Talk Online Education Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.

51Talk Online Education Group Price Performance

COE stock opened at $8.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $49.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of -0.68. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $9.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

51Talk Online Education Group ( NYSE:COE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative net margin of 118.51% and a negative return on equity of 152.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 36,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

About 51Talk Online Education Group

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

