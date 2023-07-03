StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Arconic (NYSE:ARNC)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

ARNC has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark cut Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research cut Arconic from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arconic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Arconic Price Performance

NYSE:ARNC opened at $29.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.90. Arconic has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $30.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. Arconic’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Arconic will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARNC. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Arconic during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arconic during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arconic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arconic during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Company Profile



Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells fabricated aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions. The Rolled Products segment provides a range of aluminum sheet and plate products for aerospace, ground transportation, packaging, building and construction, and industrial products; and roofing, architectural composite panels, ventilated facades and ceiling panels, spacers, culvert pipes, and gutters for building and construction markets.

Further Reading

