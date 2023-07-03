StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAME opened at $1.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.35. Atlantic American has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20. The company has a market cap of $39.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.32.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantic American

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlantic American stock. Biglari Sardar boosted its position in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) by 65.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,148 shares during the quarter. Atlantic American comprises about 0.3% of Biglari Sardar’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Biglari Sardar owned 0.14% of Atlantic American worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.