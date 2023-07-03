StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BIOL. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of BIOLASE to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ BIOL opened at $0.07 on Monday. BIOLASE has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $5.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

BIOLASE ( NASDAQ:BIOL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The medical technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.47 million for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 60.92% and a negative return on equity of 244.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIOL. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of BIOLASE by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 24,211 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BIOLASE by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 18,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BIOLASE by 5,795.5% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,481 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 2,677,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

