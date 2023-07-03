StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Cantaloupe Stock Performance
NASDAQ USAT opened at $12.16 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.79. The stock has a market cap of $864.32 million, a PE ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 2.25. Cantaloupe has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.94.
Cantaloupe Company Profile
