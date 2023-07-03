StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on CB Financial Services from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

CB Financial Services Trading Up 2.9 %

CBFV opened at $20.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $105.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.53. CB Financial Services has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $24.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Insider Activity at CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $14.39 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that CB Financial Services will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other CB Financial Services news, Director John J. Lacarte purchased 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $144,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at $144,760. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John J. Lacarte acquired 7,700 shares of CB Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.80 per share, with a total value of $144,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Haines Montgomery acquired 1,500 shares of CB Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.65 per share, with a total value of $27,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,907.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 9,603 shares of company stock worth $180,392 over the last three months. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CB Financial Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CB Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of CB Financial Services in the third quarter worth $233,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 10.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in CB Financial Services by 5.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in CB Financial Services by 28.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. 29.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CB Financial Services

(Free Report)

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.