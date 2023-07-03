StockNews.com Begins Coverage on DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Price Performance
Shares of DTEA stock opened at $0.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average of $0.67. The company has a market cap of $13.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.66. DAVIDsTEA has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $2.70.
DAVIDsTEA Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than DAVIDsTEA
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDsTEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDsTEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.