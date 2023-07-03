StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GPP. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Green Plains Partners from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded Green Plains Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Green Plains Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GPP opened at $12.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.82. Green Plains Partners has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.86 million, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Green Plains Partners ( NASDAQ:GPP Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a return on equity of 3,308.95% and a net margin of 49.38%. The business had revenue of $20.78 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Green Plains Partners by 28.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Green Plains Partners by 6.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Green Plains Partners by 12.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Green Plains Partners during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 1.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About Green Plains Partners

(Free Report)

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. The company acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. It also owns and operates a fleet of 19 trucks and tankers for transportation of ethanol and other products.

Further Reading

