StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
NASDAQ HALL opened at $5.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.63 and a 200-day moving average of $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.13. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $26.20.
Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The insurance provider reported ($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.05) by $1.31. The company had revenue of $39.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 71.70% and a negative return on equity of 158.59%.
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.
