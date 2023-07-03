StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ HALL opened at $5.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.63 and a 200-day moving average of $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.13. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $26.20.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The insurance provider reported ($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.05) by $1.31. The company had revenue of $39.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 71.70% and a negative return on equity of 158.59%.

Institutional Trading of Hallmark Financial Services

About Hallmark Financial Services

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HALL. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 21,023 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $292,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.

Featured Articles

