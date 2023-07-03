StockNews.com Begins Coverage on InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NSPR. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on InspireMD from $5.15 to $4.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on InspireMD in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

InspireMD Stock Performance

NYSE NSPR opened at $2.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.34. InspireMD has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $2.88.

Insider Activity

InspireMD ( NYSE:NSPR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 349.45% and a negative return on equity of 93.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that InspireMD will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Stuka bought 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $285,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 248,534 shares in the company, valued at $405,110.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Delivery System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; SwitchGuard, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; and NGuard EPS for treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

