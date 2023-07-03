StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Power REIT (NYSE:PW)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Power REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Get Power REIT alerts:

Power REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PW opened at $1.64 on Monday. Power REIT has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 million, a PE ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power REIT

About Power REIT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Power REIT by 313.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Power REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Power REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Power REIT by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.