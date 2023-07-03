StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Power REIT (NYSE:PW)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Power REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.
Shares of NYSE PW opened at $1.64 on Monday. Power REIT has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 million, a PE ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.01.
Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.
