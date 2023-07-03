StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Provident Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. 92 Resources reaffirmed an assumes rating on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Thursday.

Provident Financial Stock Performance

Provident Financial stock opened at $12.75 on Monday. Provident Financial has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $15.18. The company has a market capitalization of $89.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.45.

Provident Financial Announces Dividend

Provident Financial ( NASDAQ:PROV Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 19.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that Provident Financial will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROV. Talbot Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Raffles Associates LP boosted its stake in Provident Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 391,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Provident Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Provident Financial by 49,616.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. 52.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

