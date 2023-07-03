StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Trading Down 1.8 %

Pulmatrix stock opened at $2.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.75. Pulmatrix has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $7.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average of $3.25.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 million. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 55.65% and a negative net margin of 285.66%. Research analysts anticipate that Pulmatrix will post -4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulmatrix

About Pulmatrix

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 7.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the second quarter worth $141,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the first quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

