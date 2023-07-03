StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of RADCOM from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

RADCOM Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ RDCM opened at $9.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average of $9.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.25 and a beta of 0.86. RADCOM has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $12.90.

RADCOM ( NASDAQ:RDCM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $12.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that RADCOM will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDCM. Lynrock Lake LP increased its holdings in RADCOM by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,981,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,681,000 after buying an additional 360,816 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of RADCOM by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 492,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 65,548 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of RADCOM by 209.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 83,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 56,500 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in shares of RADCOM by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 623,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 45,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its position in shares of RADCOM by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 130,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 33.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

