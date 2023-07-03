StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Siebert Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

Siebert Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ SIEB opened at $2.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $80.62 million, a PE ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 0.06. Siebert Financial has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Siebert Financial ( NASDAQ:SIEB Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siebert Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.43% of Siebert Financial worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Siebert Financial Company Profile

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

