StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO)

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2023

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHOFree Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sotherly Hotels from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet cut Sotherly Hotels from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:SOHO opened at $1.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.50 million, a PE ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.70. Sotherly Hotels has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $3.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 218.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 24,028 shares during the period. 25.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

