StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sotherly Hotels from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet cut Sotherly Hotels from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.
Sotherly Hotels Stock Up 2.7 %
NASDAQ:SOHO opened at $1.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.50 million, a PE ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.70. Sotherly Hotels has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $3.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.99.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels
Sotherly Hotels Company Profile
Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sotherly Hotels
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.