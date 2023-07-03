StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Price Performance

Shares of STRM stock opened at $1.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Streamline Health Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $2.35.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 35.03% and a negative net margin of 47.32%. The business had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Streamline Health Solutions

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 4,824,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 757,575 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,868,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 75,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 43,880 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 37.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

