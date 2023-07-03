StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Streamline Health Solutions Price Performance
Shares of STRM stock opened at $1.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Streamline Health Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $2.35.
Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 35.03% and a negative net margin of 47.32%. The business had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter.
About Streamline Health Solutions
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.
