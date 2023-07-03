StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:TRIB opened at $0.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.69. Trinity Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $1.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,823,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 26,443 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Trinity Biotech by 2.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Biotech in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Whitefort Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% in the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 374,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

